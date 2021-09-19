Anderson, Ernest K. "Kayo"
June 1, 1934 - September 17, 2021
Preceded in death by infant daughter; parents, Alfred and Clara Anderson, sister, Roberta Fraser; and bonus parents, Volmer and Marguerite Anderson.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou; children: Debbie (Tony) Kallhoff, Linda Walters, and Jim (Lana) Anderson; grandchildren, Weston (Alicia) and Allison Kallhoff, Nicole and Nathan Walters, and Chelsea, Emma and Mitchell Anderson; great-grandson Parker Kallhoff; brother, Bruce Anderson; and bonus siblings: Bob, Richard, Jay, Tom, Keith Anderson and Linda Tisdell.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 21, at 10am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St. VISITATION: Monday at 6pm, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Josie Harper Hospice House.
The family requests all guests to wear masks.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.