Ernest K. "Kayo" Anderson
Anderson, Ernest K. "Kayo"

June 1, 1934 - September 17, 2021

Preceded in death by infant daughter; parents, Alfred and Clara Anderson, sister, Roberta Fraser; and bonus parents, Volmer and Marguerite Anderson.

Survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou; children: Debbie (Tony) Kallhoff, Linda Walters, and Jim (Lana) Anderson; grandchildren, Weston (Alicia) and Allison Kallhoff, Nicole and Nathan Walters, and Chelsea, Emma and Mitchell Anderson; great-grandson Parker Kallhoff; brother, Bruce Anderson; and bonus siblings: Bob, Richard, Jay, Tom, Keith Anderson and Linda Tisdell.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 21, at 10am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St. VISITATION: Monday at 6pm, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Josie Harper Hospice House.

The family requests all guests to wear masks.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
20
Service
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
5419 N. 114th St., Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace.
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 20, 2021
Deb and Family were very sorry for the loss of your father may he now Rest In Peace with the lord Mark & Betsy
Mark Schneider
September 20, 2021
I hope this message gets to the family. I just want you to know that I always think of Kayo as Uncle Kayo. He has always been part of my lifetime of memories. When I was young he always had a little stubby cigar. He was such a kind man. I know my Dad (Richard) will miss him. He always told me when he and Kayo got a chance to talk on the phone. I have even dialed for him when dad couldn´t. Know that dad would be there if he could. I am sure I have some Canadian fishing trip photos with the both of them. Let me know if you want copies.
Monica Anderson Lucus
Family
September 19, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 19, 2021
