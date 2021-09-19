I hope this message gets to the family. I just want you to know that I always think of Kayo as Uncle Kayo. He has always been part of my lifetime of memories. When I was young he always had a little stubby cigar. He was such a kind man. I know my Dad (Richard) will miss him. He always told me when he and Kayo got a chance to talk on the phone. I have even dialed for him when dad couldn´t. Know that dad would be there if he could. I am sure I have some Canadian fishing trip photos with the both of them. Let me know if you want copies.

Monica Anderson Lucus Family September 19, 2021