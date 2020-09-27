Ellis, Ernest D.August 7, 1943 - September 25, 2020Ernest Ellis, born in August 1944, of Omaha, died today after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Providence, RI to Cecile and Ernest J Ellis. He came to Omaha via Offutt Air Force base after joining as a young man. After serving a few years he was discharged due to an unforeseen medical illness. He made a miraculous recovery, married Pamela Leuer of Mallard, IA and moved back to Rhode Island before the couple settled in Nebraska yet again to raise their family of 5 children. He would become a small business owner in 1972 and continue operating Ernie's Repair Shop until retiring in 2001. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; sons, Mike, Scott, and Rob; and daughters, Sherri (Gautreau), and Tammi (Lawrence). Also, he has 10 grandchildren that range from ages 3-30; and 3 great-grandchildren.FUNERAL MASS: 10am Wednesday, September 30, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Church 5419 N 114th St. Omaha, NE. Inurnment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Blair, NE.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000