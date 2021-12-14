Menu
Ernest John May Sr.
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
May, Ernest John Sr.

January 29, 1922 - December 12, 2021

The family will receive friends Friday, December 17th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 18th at 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Columban Fathers (https://columban.org.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Johnny so sorry for your loss.
Joseph Doughty
December 14, 2021
