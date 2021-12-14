May, Ernest John Sr.
January 29, 1922 - December 12, 2021
The family will receive friends Friday, December 17th from 5pm to 7pm followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 18th at 11am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Columban Fathers (https://columban.org
.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2021.