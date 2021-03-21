Olsan, Ernest A.April 28, 1940 - March 16, 2021Gretna, NE. Ernest Olsan a lifelong farmer of rural Gretna passed away on March 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey (Trauernicht); parents, Albin and Bessie (Lunak) Olsan; sister, Helen Wagner; infant brother, George; and nephews, Kevin and Chad Wagner. He is survived by sisters, Lilly (Bob Woodward) Circo of Carter Lake IA, and Albina Lawrence of Chandler, AZ; children, David Olsan of Beatrice, Stacey (Dustin) Fletcher of Springfield, and Amy (Joel) Cook of Ashland; one grandson, Tucker Cook; nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Thursday, March 25, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary-Gretna. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 26, at 10am at Gretna Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave. INTERMENT: Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the Gretna American Legion, or Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090