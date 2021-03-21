Menu
Ernest A. Olsan
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Olsan, Ernest A.

April 28, 1940 - March 16, 2021

Gretna, NE. Ernest Olsan a lifelong farmer of rural Gretna passed away on March 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey (Trauernicht); parents, Albin and Bessie (Lunak) Olsan; sister, Helen Wagner; infant brother, George; and nephews, Kevin and Chad Wagner. He is survived by sisters, Lilly (Bob Woodward) Circo of Carter Lake IA, and Albina Lawrence of Chandler, AZ; children, David Olsan of Beatrice, Stacey (Dustin) Fletcher of Springfield, and Amy (Joel) Cook of Ashland; one grandson, Tucker Cook; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, March 25, 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary-Gretna. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 26, at 10am at Gretna Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave. INTERMENT: Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the Gretna American Legion, or Gretna Volunteer Fire Department.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Mar
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Gretna Resurrection Lutheran Church
153 S. McKenna Ave, NE
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. Ernie was a very kind person. He will be missed
Leslie Huber
March 26, 2021
Ernie could be serious and humorous in the same sentence. He knew a little bit about everything and was a good resource and friend. The neighborhood will miss him.
Sheri and Greg Gillham
March 24, 2021
Interstates Supply Chain
March 24, 2021
NDOT Beatrice Family
March 23, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 22, 2021
We will miss our friend and dinner partaker as we begin to gather again. Deepest sympathy to the families. Peaceful Rest dear Ernie.
Bonnie Hines
March 21, 2021
