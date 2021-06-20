Niemann, Ernie
Ernie Niemann died of pancreatic cancer May 25, 2021. Survived by son, Matthew; brother, Jon; sister, Janice; brother-in-law, Mike Matthews; wife, Nancy Johnson; and many dear friends.
A casual Get Together to remember Ernie's Life held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2pm, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 S 82nd St, Ralston. Access from frontage road on south side of L St. Please use lower level, north-facing door (Formerly Grandmother's Restaurant). Please bring your stories, pictures and memories to share. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 26, 2021.