Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernie Niemann
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street
Omaha, NE
Niemann, Ernie

Ernie Niemann died of pancreatic cancer May 25, 2021. Survived by son, Matthew; brother, Jon; sister, Janice; brother-in-law, Mike Matthews; wife, Nancy Johnson; and many dear friends.

A casual Get Together to remember Ernie's Life held Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2pm, Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 S 82nd St, Ralston. Access from frontage road on south side of L St. Please use lower level, north-facing door (Formerly Grandmother's Restaurant). Please bring your stories, pictures and memories to share. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
4712 S. 82nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Good Shepherd Funeral Home - L Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
SINCERE SYMPATHY TO ERNIE'S FAMILY. JIM'S LITTLE BROTHER, DANNY PETERSON WAS IN ERNIE'S ELEMENTARY CLASS. JIM, DANNY AND ERNIE HAD GREAT TIMES ON THE FARM. THEIR PARENTS PLAYED CARDS. JIM IS 79 AND DANNY PASSED IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
JIM & JOAN PETERSON UNDERWOOD, IOWA
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results