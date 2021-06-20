SINCERE SYMPATHY TO ERNIE'S FAMILY. JIM'S LITTLE BROTHER, DANNY PETERSON WAS IN ERNIE'S ELEMENTARY CLASS. JIM, DANNY AND ERNIE HAD GREAT TIMES ON THE FARM. THEIR PARENTS PLAYED CARDS. JIM IS 79 AND DANNY PASSED IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.

JIM & JOAN PETERSON UNDERWOOD, IOWA Friend June 27, 2021