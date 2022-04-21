Menu
Essie B. Williams
Williams, Essie B.

March 10, 1935 - April 9, 2022

Age 87 - Preceded in death by husband, Leroy Williams, Sr.; sons: John T. Taylor, Jessie Taylor; RoyLee Williams, Frank Williams; daughters: Ada Williams, Mattie Brown; daughters-in-law: Erma Sims, Sherelene Williams and son-in-law, David Williams. Survived by sons: Albert Williams, Eddie Sims, Richard (Doris) Haynes, Pastor LeRoy (Mary) Williams, Jr., Louis (Aletha) Taylor, Curtis Taylor; daughters: Minnie (Roland) Coleman, Ruthie (Melvin) Carnes, Jessie (Mose) Waldrop, Queen Esther (Dwight) Witherspoon, Maryland Williams, Patricia White; daughters-in-law, Clara (RoyLee) Williams, Clara (Frank) Williams; son-in-law, Lloyd Brown a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; great-great-great-grandchildren; other loving family and friends.

VISITATION: 5–7pm Friday at Roeder Mortuary – Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30am Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Fellowship Christian Center, 3211 Pinkney St., Omaha, NE 68111. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.

Memorials to the family.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Apr
23
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Fellowship Christian Center
3211 Pinkney St., Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Travis Prothro
April 20, 2022
To my dear Aunt Essie. Rest in eternal peace. Love You.
Dorothy Walker-Dombeck
April 16, 2022
