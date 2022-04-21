Williams, Essie B.



March 10, 1935 - April 9, 2022



Age 87 - Preceded in death by husband, Leroy Williams, Sr.; sons: John T. Taylor, Jessie Taylor; RoyLee Williams, Frank Williams; daughters: Ada Williams, Mattie Brown; daughters-in-law: Erma Sims, Sherelene Williams and son-in-law, David Williams. Survived by sons: Albert Williams, Eddie Sims, Richard (Doris) Haynes, Pastor LeRoy (Mary) Williams, Jr., Louis (Aletha) Taylor, Curtis Taylor; daughters: Minnie (Roland) Coleman, Ruthie (Melvin) Carnes, Jessie (Mose) Waldrop, Queen Esther (Dwight) Witherspoon, Maryland Williams, Patricia White; daughters-in-law, Clara (RoyLee) Williams, Clara (Frank) Williams; son-in-law, Lloyd Brown a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; great-great-great-grandchildren; other loving family and friends.



VISITATION: 5–7pm Friday at Roeder Mortuary – Ames Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: 9:30am Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Fellowship Christian Center, 3211 Pinkney St., Omaha, NE 68111. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.



Memorials to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.