On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Esther Criger, loving mother, and wife passed away at age 75. Esther was born on July 2, 1946 in Hofgeismar, Germany. She came to America with her family when she was 3 years old and lived in Omaha, until she moved to Surprise, AZ with her husband in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Minia Maurer; and younger sister, Beck Richman. She is survived by her husband of almost 39 years, Ed Criger; her daughter, Stacy Bradley (Doug); her sister, Marty Tichauer; her grandchildren: Nick Schafer, Samantha Bradley, Kyle Bradley, Adam Bradley, and Brian Bradley (Krystal); 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center.
3 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
V
December 13, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Esther's passing. She was one of my bosses when I worked at Mutual of Omaha. She was such a kind person and lived to talk about her family. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Kathy Quinlan
Work
December 13, 2021
Ed, we are so sorry to see the news about Esther. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bill & Diane