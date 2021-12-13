Criger, Esther



July 2, 1946 - December 7, 2021



On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Esther Criger, loving mother, and wife passed away at age 75. Esther was born on July 2, 1946 in Hofgeismar, Germany. She came to America with her family when she was 3 years old and lived in Omaha, until she moved to Surprise, AZ with her husband in 2018.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Minia Maurer; and younger sister, Beck Richman. She is survived by her husband of almost 39 years, Ed Criger; her daughter, Stacy Bradley (Doug); her sister, Marty Tichauer; her grandchildren: Nick Schafer, Samantha Bradley, Kyle Bradley, Adam Bradley, and Brian Bradley (Krystal); 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel



Sun City West, AZ | (623) 584-6299



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2021.