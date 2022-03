Janke, Esther



March 24, 1928 - December 21, 2021



Preceded in death by husband, William. Survived by son, Bill "Billy" G. Janke and wife Linda; daughter, Shirley J. Corbino.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at 11am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel



1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.