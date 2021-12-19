Kahn, Esther S.



December 17, 1930 - December 18, 2021



Preceded in death by daughter, Linda Kahn; and husband, Allen I. Kahn. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Louisville, KY to Nathan and Friedel Shersky, youngest of six children. Spent her married life in Omaha. Esther was a talented artist in quilting, needlepoint and fabrics. A great baker and creative cook. She will be missed by her surviving family, daughter, Pam Gross (David); son, Marc Kahn (Kim); and grandchildren, Julie, Greta, Stephanie Gross, Nathan (Christina), and Zachary Kahn.



Donations may be sent to the Nebraska Humane Society. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be December 21, at 1pm at Beth El Cemetery in Omaha.



JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.