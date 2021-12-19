Menu
Esther S. Kahn
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jewish Funeral Home Inc
4415 Cuming St
Omaha, NE
Kahn, Esther S.

December 17, 1930 - December 18, 2021

Preceded in death by daughter, Linda Kahn; and husband, Allen I. Kahn. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Louisville, KY to Nathan and Friedel Shersky, youngest of six children. Spent her married life in Omaha. Esther was a talented artist in quilting, needlepoint and fabrics. A great baker and creative cook. She will be missed by her surviving family, daughter, Pam Gross (David); son, Marc Kahn (Kim); and grandchildren, Julie, Greta, Stephanie Gross, Nathan (Christina), and Zachary Kahn.

Donations may be sent to the Nebraska Humane Society. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be December 21, at 1pm at Beth El Cemetery in Omaha.

JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Beth El Cemetery
Omaha, NE
Jewish Funeral Home Inc
I was saddened to read of Esther's passing. My parents' were long time neighbors of of the Kahns as I was following my parents passing. We could not have asked for better neighbors.
Daphne Ulveling
Friend
December 22, 2021
The world has lost a delightful person.
Alan and Kelly Klem, and Katie
Friend
December 21, 2021
Alan and Kelly Klem
December 21, 2021
