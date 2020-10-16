Seipel, Esther Kathryn (Copper)



Left this Earth on September 28, 2020 to be with her Heavenly family: parents, Joseph and Julia Gans; brother Kenneth; and sister Evelyn.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William F. Seipel Sr.; sons, Casey (Heidi), and EJ (Jessica); daughter, Sammie (Tim); step-sons, William (Kimberly), Brian (Donna), Mark (Roxi), and Matt (Kris); along with 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Esther was born in Stuart, NE on December 5, 1935 where she was raised until graduation. After leaving home, she enlisted and served in the Air Force before working in Civil Service for the Army Corps of Engineers for 34 years before her retirement. After retirement she moved back to a ranch near her hometown of Stuart, NE where she remained as part of the community for 27 years before coming back to Omaha to be closer to family. She and her beloved husband Bill travelled extensively during their retirement visiting an incredible 80 countries and all 7 continents of the world. She is loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.



Her FUNERAL and CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held in Stuart, NE, at a future time and date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.