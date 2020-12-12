Oswalt, Esther Kay



Esther Kay Oswalt was born on January 30, 1949 the oldest child of Charley and Esther Kidder. Kay was a loving person who never met a stranger and always made time for her loved ones. She felt things deeply, was an avid reader, and loved quilting, drawing and writing. We all remember Mom/Mima's hugs as the sweetest. She told many a story and sang many a song over a pot of coffee-milk or tea and passed on important lessons such as eat dessert first, dance the magic dance, never stop learning, be creative, play games and have fun, appreciate your surroundings, love big, be strong, and always have faith in God. Kay leaves behind her husband, Blaine, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, plus a larger family including siblings, three generations of nieces and nephews and many others. There's are not enough words under heaven to describe how wonderful she is or how much light she brought into the world. We all love her and we will selfishly miss her.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.