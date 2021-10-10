Zimmer, Ethel Jane
November 20, 1928 - October 9, 2021
Family will Receive friends on Tuesday, October 12th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:30am, Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Association.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
COMPLETE NOTICE LATER
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.