Ethel Jane Zimmer
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Zimmer, Ethel Jane

November 20, 1928 - October 9, 2021

Family will Receive friends on Tuesday, October 12th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:30am, Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Association.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
12
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
654 S. 86th St., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest Sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Zimmer family from the Zmolek family.
Pat Zmolek-Zimmer
Friend
October 13, 2021
Such a wonderful life!
Rick and Pat Nearman
Family
October 11, 2021
Our condolences on the passing of your wonderful mother Ethel.
Sue and Jt Haas
Family
October 11, 2021
