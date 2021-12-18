Clemans, Eugene Russell "Gene"
November 3, 1950 - December 6, 2021
Eugene (Gene) R. Clemans, beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, and Friend, passed away after a brief illness on December 6, 2021 at the age of 71. Gene was born on November 3, 1950 in Monroe, WA to Willis (Bill) and Grace (Shaver) Clemans. He married Sandra Robertson on July 19, 1975 and they raised four children. Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician and retired in 1997. He was a man of silence, charity, purity, honor, faith and patriotism; and he had a love for life that was unmeasurable.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Bill; and his mother, Grace. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his four children, Tom Clemans, DeAnna (Stephen) Kohl, Jeff (Shannon) Clemans, and Jennie (Ryan) Hoffman; his sister and four brothers, his ten grandkids...and of course his 72+ pairs of socks!
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: January 19, 2022 at 10am at the Offutt AFB Capehart Chapel in Bellevue, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project
, an organization that Gene supported with an open and gracious heart.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.