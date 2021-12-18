Menu
Eugene Russell "Gene" Clemans
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
Clemans, Eugene Russell "Gene"

November 3, 1950 - December 6, 2021

Eugene (Gene) R. Clemans, beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle, and Friend, passed away after a brief illness on December 6, 2021 at the age of 71. Gene was born on November 3, 1950 in Monroe, WA to Willis (Bill) and Grace (Shaver) Clemans. He married Sandra Robertson on July 19, 1975 and they raised four children. Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician and retired in 1997. He was a man of silence, charity, purity, honor, faith and patriotism; and he had a love for life that was unmeasurable.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, Bill; and his mother, Grace. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his four children, Tom Clemans, DeAnna (Stephen) Kohl, Jeff (Shannon) Clemans, and Jennie (Ryan) Hoffman; his sister and four brothers, his ten grandkids...and of course his 72+ pairs of socks!

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: January 19, 2022 at 10am at the Offutt AFB Capehart Chapel in Bellevue, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that Gene supported with an open and gracious heart.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Offutt AFB Capehart Chapel
Bellevue, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Gene for several years at Offutt. He was always cheerful and had a great outlook on life. I´m sorry to hear of his passing.
David Ellis
Work
January 9, 2022
Many years ago I worked with Willis at Safeway in Snohomish-1960's. Willis quite often brought his family to shop and I know Eugene was one of many following dad around the store. He would be so proud of your military career and family. Mike Johnson-Everson, WA
Michael D. johnson
December 19, 2021
Gene was my cousin, one of six on my Aunt Grace´s side of the family. He will be sorely missed. And to his family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was one of the most loving people I have ever met. And growing up with him was a joy.
Mary Ellen Massey
Family
December 19, 2021
I only saw him a few times as an adult, but when we had those huge holiday dinners with all the Clemans, what I remember most about Gene was that incredible smile. He always said hello in a way that made you feel he was happy to see you, and he talked as if we were good friends. I have wonderful childhood memories of the Willis and Grace family.
Elaine Elkins
December 18, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 18, 2021
