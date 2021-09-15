Cline, Eugene L. "Gene"



Gene was born to Marie Ade and James Cline on Sept. 18, 1921, and joined the Lord on Aug. 29, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buss; sister, Uarda; grandson, Jason Lindholm. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 79 years, Elaine; daughters, Jeanne Cline, Jonni Cline, and Jennifer (Doug) Schumann; grandsons, Eric (Jasmin) Lindholm, Jacob (Emily) Lindholm, Richard (Toni) Schumann, and Ben (Julie) Schumann; 21 great-grandchildren.



Gene served in WW II in the South Pacific Navy PT Squadrons. He owned the Beaver City NE Times Tribune from 1952-1965, then moved his family to Omaha where he worked for Barnhart Press.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Sept. 18th, at Lutheran Church of the Master, 114th and Center, Omaha. Memorials to youth programs at Lutheran Church of the Master.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.