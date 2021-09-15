Menu
Eugene L. "Gene" Cline
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
Cline, Eugene L. "Gene"

Gene was born to Marie Ade and James Cline on Sept. 18, 1921, and joined the Lord on Aug. 29, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buss; sister, Uarda; grandson, Jason Lindholm. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 79 years, Elaine; daughters, Jeanne Cline, Jonni Cline, and Jennifer (Doug) Schumann; grandsons, Eric (Jasmin) Lindholm, Jacob (Emily) Lindholm, Richard (Toni) Schumann, and Ben (Julie) Schumann; 21 great-grandchildren.

Gene served in WW II in the South Pacific Navy PT Squadrons. He owned the Beaver City NE Times Tribune from 1952-1965, then moved his family to Omaha where he worked for Barnhart Press.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Sept. 18th, at Lutheran Church of the Master, 114th and Center, Omaha. Memorials to youth programs at Lutheran Church of the Master.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367

Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
114th and Center, Omaha, NE
