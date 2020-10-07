Starmer, Eugene D. "Gene"
June 18, 1948 - October 4, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Dale and Geraldine Starmer; and granddaughter, Lyla Michelle Erb. Survived by wife, Barb Starmer; daughter, Jenna (Adam) Erb; and son, Jeff Starmer; grandchildren: Ava, Bennett, Brady, Ellie and Lillian; sister, Pat (Tom) Runge, brother-in-law, Dennis Johnson, niece Jill (Brian) Gable; nephew, Jay Runge; great nephew, Alex Gable; and great niece, Ali Gable.
Family will receive friends Friday, October 9th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 10th, 10:30am West Center Chapel. Interment: Mt Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.