Eugene D. "Gene" Starmer
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Starmer, Eugene D. "Gene"

June 18, 1948 - October 4, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Dale and Geraldine Starmer; and granddaughter, Lyla Michelle Erb. Survived by wife, Barb Starmer; daughter, Jenna (Adam) Erb; and son, Jeff Starmer; grandchildren: Ava, Bennett, Brady, Ellie and Lillian; sister, Pat (Tom) Runge, brother-in-law, Dennis Johnson, niece Jill (Brian) Gable; nephew, Jay Runge; great nephew, Alex Gable; and great niece, Ali Gable.

Family will receive friends Friday, October 9th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 10th, 10:30am West Center Chapel. Interment: Mt Auburn Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
