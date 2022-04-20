Menu
Eugene M. Dennis
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
Dennis, Eugene M.

November 15, 1943 - April 16, 2022

Preceded in death by parents; and siblings. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane Dennis; 4 sisters; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, family and friends. He served in the Navy for over 5 years. Eugene worked for the Plumbers Union #16 for 40 plus years.

Memorials may be directed to the Shriner hospital or the family. VISITATION: Friday, April 22, 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 23, 1:30pm, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INURNMENT will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Services will be livestreamed Saturday for those not able to attend. For more information, visit: www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
