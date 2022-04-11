Hunke, EugeneAge 86 - April 6, 2022Dodge, NE. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Marlyn; parents, Ben and Mary (Kreikemeier) Hunke; and sister, Darlene Kassmeier. Survivors include daughter, Karen (Terry) McCarthy of Des Moines, IA; son, Steve (Lori) Hunke of Crystal, MN; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Krienert of Fairmont, NE; son, David (Tammy) Hunke of Bennington, NE; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Kenneth Hunke of Dodge NE, Harvey and Flo Hunke of Elkhorn NE, Virgil and Marlynn Hunke of Snyder NE, Alvin and Carolyn Hunke of Dodge NE, and Larry and Vicki Hunke of Dodge, NE.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be on Tuesday, April 12, at 11am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge NE, with Fr. Matt Gutowski as Celebrant. VISITATION will be on Monday from 5:30-7pm, with a PUBLIC VIGIL SERVICE and ROSARY at 7pm,also at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Dodge Volunteer Fire Department, or the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.MINNICK FUNERAL HOME830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788402-372-2022