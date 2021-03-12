Kavalec, Eugene J.
October 5, 1925 - March 7, 2021
Survived by children: Kenneth, Jean, Roy, Theresa, Mary, Steve, Kim, Sharon, and John; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, March 14th, from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 3pm. SERVICES: Monday, March 15th at 10am, West Center Chapel. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Funeral, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.