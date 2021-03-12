Menu
Eugene J. Kavalec
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Kavalec, Eugene J.

October 5, 1925 - March 7, 2021

Survived by children: Kenneth, Jean, Roy, Theresa, Mary, Steve, Kim, Sharon, and John; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Sunday, March 14th, from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 3pm. SERVICES: Monday, March 15th at 10am, West Center Chapel. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
14
Vigil
3:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
15
Service
10:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 15, 2021
I always loved your Dad... so sorry for your loss...he was a good man and will be missed by so many... but happy with our Lord
Laura Anderson
March 13, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your father's passing. Your father and mine, Jim, were good friends when they were neighbors on 77th St. Your family will be in my thoughts.
Sandi Carbaugh
March 13, 2021
Sorry to hear of Eugene's passing. He was always kind to me.
Sherry Fanciullo
March 12, 2021
