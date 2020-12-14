Lindsey, Eugene



March 30, 1940 - December 6, 2020



Age 80. Born in Shuqualak, MS. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, George M. and Mattie E. Locke Lindsey; and his wife of 58 years, Minnie Pugh Lindsey. He leaves son: Edward Eugene Lindsey of Columbia, MD; daughters: Sherri Ann Lindsey of Omaha, and Mary Kay Jones of Macon, MS; siblings: George E. Lindsey of Monticello AR, and Jimmy, Willie R., and Steven M. Lindsey of Omaha; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives.



VIEWING: 2-5pm Tuesday, Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 5501 N 50th St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.



