Eugene Lindsey
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24Th St
Omaha, NE
Lindsey, Eugene

March 30, 1940 - December 6, 2020

Age 80. Born in Shuqualak, MS. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, George M. and Mattie E. Locke Lindsey; and his wife of 58 years, Minnie Pugh Lindsey. He leaves son: Edward Eugene Lindsey of Columbia, MD; daughters: Sherri Ann Lindsey of Omaha, and Mary Kay Jones of Macon, MS; siblings: George E. Lindsey of Monticello AR, and Jimmy, Willie R., and Steven M. Lindsey of Omaha; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives.

VIEWING: 2-5pm Tuesday, Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 5501 N 50th St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME

3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24Th St, Omaha, NE
Dec
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
5501 N 50th St, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Gene, You are a gentle giant who has truly gone home where you are free of pain, grief or worry. You will know eternal peace, perfect joy, and the Creator's everlasting love. We will miss you. Fondly, Your cousin
Dr. Arlene J. Garcia
December 15, 2020
John Lindsey III
December 15, 2020
Our family is sorry for your loss. May God comfort and give peace and strength during this time. All of you are in our prayers. R. I. P. Gene.
Mary A Witcher - Greene
December 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott lindsey
Family
December 13, 2020
