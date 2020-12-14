Age 80. Born in Shuqualak, MS. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, George M. and Mattie E. Locke Lindsey; and his wife of 58 years, Minnie Pugh Lindsey. He leaves son: Edward Eugene Lindsey of Columbia, MD; daughters: Sherri Ann Lindsey of Omaha, and Mary Kay Jones of Macon, MS; siblings: George E. Lindsey of Monticello AR, and Jimmy, Willie R., and Steven M. Lindsey of Omaha; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives.
VIEWING: 2-5pm Tuesday, Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 5501 N 50th St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2020.
Dearest Gene,
You are a gentle giant who has truly gone home where you are free of pain, grief or worry. You will know eternal peace, perfect joy, and the Creator's everlasting love. We will miss you.
Fondly,
Your cousin
Dr. Arlene J. Garcia
December 15, 2020
John Lindsey III
December 15, 2020
Our family is sorry for your loss. May God comfort and give peace and strength during this time. All of you are in our prayers. R. I. P. Gene.
Mary A Witcher - Greene
December 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.