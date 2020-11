Kros, Eugene "Gene" T.August 6, 1939 - November 19, 2020Age 81 of Weston, NE.Family MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24, 10am at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston, NE 68070. VISITATION: Monday, November 23, 5-7pm, with a Knights of Columbus ROSARY at 7pm, all at the Church. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery, Bellevue, NE.Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624