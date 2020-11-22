Kros, Eugene "Gene" T.
August 6, 1939 - November 19, 2020
Age 81 of Weston, NE.
Family MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 24, 10am at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston, NE 68070. VISITATION: Monday, November 23, 5-7pm, with a Knights of Columbus ROSARY at 7pm, all at the Church. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery, Bellevue, NE.
