Wells, Eugene R.February 19, 1948 - September 20, 2021Preceded in death by his wife; mother; father; and brother. Deeply cherished father and grandfather, brother and uncle. An honorable Vietnam Veteran. Leaves to mourn his children, Daniell J. Wells, Jessica P. Wells, and Randes E. Wells; 8 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.VISITATION and WAKE SERVICE: from 5-7pm Tuesday at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 12Noon Wednesday, followed by BURIAL with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Road402-451-1000