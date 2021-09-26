Menu
Eugene R. Wells
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Wells, Eugene R.

February 19, 1948 - September 20, 2021

Preceded in death by his wife; mother; father; and brother. Deeply cherished father and grandfather, brother and uncle. An honorable Vietnam Veteran. Leaves to mourn his children, Daniell J. Wells, Jessica P. Wells, and Randes E. Wells; 8 grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.

VISITATION and WAKE SERVICE: from 5-7pm Tuesday at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 12Noon Wednesday, followed by BURIAL with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Road

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Wake
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 26, 2021
