Zych, Eugene "Geno" Joseph
December 18, 1938 - December 6, 2021
A five-star drummer, Geno will be remembered for his love of cats and honky tonks, wild band stories, and ability to find friends wherever he went. Survived by daughter Michelle and her husband Ian Waters; beloved cat Missy; and brothers Joey and Larry. Preceded in death by parents Catherine and Joseph Zych.
Rather than a service, his family asks that you consider celebrating Geno's life by listening to some Johnny Cash, eating a greasy cheeseburger, or donating to the Nebraska
Humane Society.
Forest Lawn
7909 Mormon Bridge Roadwww.forestlawnomaha.com
402-451-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.