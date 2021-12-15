Menu
Eugene Joseph "Geno" Zych
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Zych, Eugene "Geno" Joseph

December 18, 1938 - December 6, 2021

A five-star drummer, Geno will be remembered for his love of cats and honky tonks, wild band stories, and ability to find friends wherever he went. Survived by daughter Michelle and her husband Ian Waters; beloved cat Missy; and brothers Joey and Larry. Preceded in death by parents Catherine and Joseph Zych.

Rather than a service, his family asks that you consider celebrating Geno's life by listening to some Johnny Cash, eating a greasy cheeseburger, or donating to the Nebraska

Humane Society.

Forest Lawn

7909 Mormon Bridge Road

www.forestlawnomaha.com

402-451-1000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
I'm very sorry to hear of the passing of my father. My condolences to the rest of his family and friends.
Deborah Zych-Thiel
Family
December 15, 2021
