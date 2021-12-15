Zych, Eugene "Geno" JosephDecember 18, 1938 - December 6, 2021A five-star drummer, Geno will be remembered for his love of cats and honky tonks, wild band stories, and ability to find friends wherever he went. Survived by daughter Michelle and her husband Ian Waters; beloved cat Missy; and brothers Joey and Larry. Preceded in death by parents Catherine and Joseph Zych.Rather than a service, his family asks that you consider celebrating Geno's life by listening to some Johnny Cash, eating a greasy cheeseburger, or donating to the NebraskaHumane Society.Forest Lawn7909 Mormon Bridge Road402-451-1000