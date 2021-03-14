Gloor, Eunice



September 3, 1927 - March 7, 2021



Eunice was born and raised near Martell, NE where she was passionate about school. Upon graduating from Lincoln High School, she enrolled at University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a business education degree and also met the love of her life, Alvin Gloor. Eunice and Al began 71 years of marriage on August 7, 1949, and taught together at Chappell, NE High School for several years. Their four children were born there, and after a year of Al's graduate work at the University of Michigan, they relocated to Omaha, NE. Eunice was a sought after substitute teacher for the Westside Community School District, and an active volunteer at Rockbrook United Methodist Church where she was involved in teaching Sunday School, Sparetimers, and women's ministries. She was a wonderful mother, beloved friend to many, and enjoyed Bible Studies, music, gardening, reading to and playing games with her grandchildren.



Eunice was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Al; daughter, Kay Wegrzyn; parents, James and Oleda Williams; brother, Clifford Williams, and sister-in-law, Katherine Williams.



She is survived by son, David (Mary) Gloor; daughters, Kathy (Rick) Vranicar, Carol (Jeff) Peters; son-in-law, David Wegrzyn; grandchildren: Jason (Molly) Peters, Heidi Peters, Erica (Bhargava) Mullapudi, Anne (Mike) Utech, Mike Gloor, Katie (Quinn) Willet, Steve Gloor, Scott (Rebecca) Vranicar, Erin (Dane) Berger, Brian Vranicar, Lynn (Brian) Foster, and Lara Wegrzyn; great-grandchilden, Aly, Jake, Camy, and Ethan Utech, Priya, Meera, Arya, and Arun Mullapudi, Micah and Audra Vranicar, Hannah Berger, and Micah Foster; brothers, Warren Williams, Richard (Dorothy) Williams; sister, Vivian (Donald) Block; sister-in-law, Dody Williams; and many nieces and nephews.



One of Eunice's favorite hymns was Blessed Assurance. We are confident she is singing, "This is my story, this is my song, Praising my Savior all the day long!"



Family service to honor a life well lived. Memorials may be sent directly to Rockbrook United Methodist Church, 9855 West Center Road Omaha , NE 68124, Or in care of Kathy Vranicar, 8110 Ralston Ave, Ralston, NE 68127



