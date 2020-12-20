Age 95. Life long resident of Benson. Preceded in death by parents; and sister, Marjorie. Survived by daughter, Barbara Bock; son, George Bock; grandchildren, Justin and wife, Rebecca and children, Tristan, Kaiden, and Gavin, Sarah Carlquist and children, Caitlyn and Tyler, Melissa Christenson and children, Derek and Lauren; brother, Don Albright; and survived by beloved companion, Samantha.
Private Family Graveside.
I am so sorry to hear about Eve passing. She was such a hugh part of my life growing up. So many memories of card games, sleigh rides and parties with Delmer and Eve. The old saying "the good die young" was FAR from true when it came to Eve, she truly was one of the best! All my love to you Barb and George.
Rose Stienblock
December 21, 2020
Barbara and George, my deepest sympathies on the passing of your mother. My mother, Reva Wattles, was a very good friend of your Aunt Bernice.
Anne Wattles
December 20, 2020
she will so be missed, I loved visiting her and Samantha. Resting peacefully now.