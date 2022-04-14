Jensen, Evelyn Marie (Roenfeld)



March 1, 1930 - April 11, 2022



Age 92 of Alexandria, MN. She is survived by her loving husband, Ruben; two daughters: Ilene (Steve) Kahler of Plattsmouth, NE; and Loraine Jensen of Alexandria; four grandchildren: Dennis Kahler, Kevin Kahler, David Porter, and Daniel Porter; and four great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Charlee Jo, Justice, and Kelsie. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, great-grandson, and her brothers.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11am, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth, NE. (Live Streamed on the Funeral Home Facebook). VISITATION: Friday, April 15, 2022, from 5-8pm, at the Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home in Plattsmouth, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Plattsmouth, NE.



BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME



1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | (402) 296-4445



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 14, 2022.