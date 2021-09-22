Lueders, Evelyn L.March 26, 1924 - September 17, 2021Preceded in death by Husband, Donald E.; and 8 Siblings.Survived by Children, Denny (Priscilla), Diana (Bob) Caldwell, Patricia (Nate) Griffith, Pamela (Joe) Madsen; 6 Grandchildren; 11 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren; Brothers, Arlin (Judy) Tilton, Lorraine Tilton.Funeral Service Saturday 11am at the Mortuary with Visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Cedar Dale Cemetery, Papillion.Memorials requested to Angels Care Hospice.Kahler-Dolce Mortuary441 No. Washington St.Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232