Evelyn L. Lueders
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Lueders, Evelyn L.

March 26, 1924 - September 17, 2021

Preceded in death by Husband, Donald E.; and 8 Siblings.

Survived by Children, Denny (Priscilla), Diana (Bob) Caldwell, Patricia (Nate) Griffith, Pamela (Joe) Madsen; 6 Grandchildren; 11 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren; Brothers, Arlin (Judy) Tilton, Lorraine Tilton.

Funeral Service Saturday 11am at the Mortuary with Visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Cedar Dale Cemetery, Papillion.

Memorials requested to Angels Care Hospice.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington St.

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
1 Entry
Thinking of you old friend.
Bryce Grothe
Friend
September 22, 2021
