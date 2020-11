Stern, Evelyn M.



Age 97 - November 26, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Leroy; daughter, Janet Greenlee; grandson, Jeffrey Morrison. Survived by daughter, Kathy (Jim) Sparks; grandchildren, Kolleen (Doug ) Hoffman, Kelley (Tom) Maxwell, Kristine Sparks, and Jim Morrison; 7 great-grandchildren



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday, November 30, 11am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3535 S 119th St, with VISITATION and ROSARY one hour prior. INTERMENT at St. John Cemetery



