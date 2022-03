Snider, Evelyn



May 5, 1925 - February 19, 2021



Age 95. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Wesley L. Snider; grandchildren, April, Chris and Chelsea; and great-granddaughter Violet. Preceded in death by husband, Clayton; and son, Warren Snider. A kind friend and person. She'll be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.