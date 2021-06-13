Menu
Everett R. Simpson Sr.
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Simpson, Everett R. Sr.

October 28, 1928 - June 11, 2021

Preceded in death by wife Angela; brother Clyde. Survived by sons, Butch (Susie), Bob (Cindy), Bill; daughter, Theresa (Mike) Muhlbauer; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Rita).

FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION begins Wednesday 9am also at Church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
NE
Jun
16
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
June 14, 2021
What an incredible hardworking man. He and Mrs. Simpson raised a wonderful family. God bless Mr. Simpson and his family.
Mark Costello
Family
June 13, 2021
