Simpson, Everett R. Sr.
October 28, 1928 - June 11, 2021
Preceded in death by wife Angela; brother Clyde. Survived by sons, Butch (Susie), Bob (Cindy), Bill; daughter, Theresa (Mike) Muhlbauer; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Duane (Rita).
FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION begins Wednesday 9am also at Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2021.