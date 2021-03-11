Menu
Everette L. Light
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Light, Everette L.

May 25, 1951 - March 8, 2021

Preceded in death by son, Kevin Light. Survived by wife, Sallie Light; son, Jason (Katie) Bennett-Light; daughter-in-law, Wendy Light; grandchildren, Ozzie and Iggy Bennett-Light, Brandon and Jadyn Light; sister; Jo Rita McMurray.

GRAVESIDE AND MILITARY HONORS: Friday, March 12th, 9am at the Omaha National Cemetery.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE. 68123 | 402-293-0999

www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were the Love of my life. We were true soul mates We were married since high school for 52 of the best years of my life.
Sallie Light
Spouse
March 13, 2021
