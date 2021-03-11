Light, Everette L.
May 25, 1951 - March 8, 2021
Preceded in death by son, Kevin Light. Survived by wife, Sallie Light; son, Jason (Katie) Bennett-Light; daughter-in-law, Wendy Light; grandchildren, Ozzie and Iggy Bennett-Light, Brandon and Jadyn Light; sister; Jo Rita McMurray.
GRAVESIDE AND MILITARY HONORS: Friday, March 12th, 9am at the Omaha National Cemetery.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE. 68123 | 402-293-0999www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.