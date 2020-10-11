Ognissanti, Ezio "Rocky"
Age 59 - October 8, 2020
Omaha. Survived by his wife, Kimberly; children, Anthony (Lisa) Ognissanti, and Monica Wilcox; grandchildren, Summer Ognissanti and Malia Wilcox; mother, Guiseppina Conigliano; sister, Cinzia Ognissanti; as well many other family and friends.
Rocky's family would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and words of comfort during this extremely difficult time. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. VISITATION will be held Tuesday, October 13, from 4-8pm, with family present from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held Wednesday, October 14, at 10:30am at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Omaha National Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.