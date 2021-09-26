Hoffman, F. Ann "Peenie"
August 18, 1931 - September 20, 2021
Born as Florence Ann "Peenie" Paproski to Florian "Popcorn" and Ann Paproski of Omaha, Nebraska.
Her 40+ years nursing career started at St. Catherine's, and she retired from CHI Bergan Mercy. She had many interests: knitting, square dancing, card club, ceramics, playing tennis, and vacationing when they could.
Preceded in death by beloved husband of 62 years, Ed. Survived by daughter, Kim Johannsen (Randy); sons, Ed Jr. (Teresa) and John Hoffman (Sue); cherished grandchildren: Jaime Johannsen, Sara McCormack (Tyler), Nathan Hoffman, Kaitlynn Hoffman; one great-granddaughter; many grand dogs and two grand kitties.
Ann "Peenie" had many close and dear friends. She was loved and will be missed by all.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE with Omaha Nurse Honor Guard Presentation. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 29th at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery, Wednesday at 2pm. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.