Hoffman, F. Ann "Peenie"
August 18, 1931 - September 20, 2021
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE with Omaha Nurse Honor Guard Presentation. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 29th, at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, Wednesday at 2pm. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
