Eichler, Faye A.September 21, 1932 - November 3, 2020Preceded in death by husband, Leroy. Survived by sons, Richard (Cyndie), Greg (Tammy) Eichler; grandchildren: Lisa, Kristy (William), R.J., Ryan, Katie; many other relatives and friends.A special thank you to all of the staff Brookstone Village, for taking such good care of Faye.CELEBRATION OF FAYE'S LIFE: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 10:30am at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from 2-4pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment: Rosehill Cemetery, Pender, NE.For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400