Scigo, Fern M.
August 29, 1929 - November 16, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Anton and Fern Viola (Wilbur) Horvath; husband, Bernie; son, Dan; daughter, Debbi. Survived by daughters, Pat Roth (Mike); Bernadette "Buni" McGinnis; daughter-in-law, Terry Heger Scigo; son-in-law, Steve Dugger; sister-in-law, Evelyn Howeth; brother-in-law, Bernie Vacek; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 5–7pm, with a Rosary at 7pm at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 S St, Omaha, NE. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, Nov. 20, at 10:30am, also at church. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church or the American Heart Association
. For complete obituary visit: bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.