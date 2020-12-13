Norman, Flora B. "Sis"



January 30, 1944 - December 11, 2020



Council Bluffs, IA. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Flora (Fales) Life; and husband, Chuck Norman in 2011. Survived by her daughter, Lisa (Susano) Moreno; sons, Rick (Lori) Norman all of Council Bluffs, Chuck (Penny) Norman of Persia IA, and Chris Norman of Council Bluffs; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Life of Bellevue NE, and Harold Life of Omaha; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION with the family: Monday, 5-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 11am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. The family will direct memorial contributions.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.