Flora B. "Sis" Norman
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Norman, Flora B. "Sis"

January 30, 1944 - December 11, 2020

Council Bluffs, IA. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Flora (Fales) Life; and husband, Chuck Norman in 2011. Survived by her daughter, Lisa (Susano) Moreno; sons, Rick (Lori) Norman all of Council Bluffs, Chuck (Penny) Norman of Persia IA, and Chris Norman of Council Bluffs; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Life of Bellevue NE, and Harold Life of Omaha; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with the family: Monday, 5-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 11am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. The family will direct memorial contributions.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
