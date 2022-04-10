Menu
Flora Belle Wehrbein
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 12 2022
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
Wehrbein, Flora Belle

July 27, 1922 - March 30, 2022

Flora Belle, age 99, of Plattsmouth NE, is survived by her children: Bill Wehrbein (Diane Walkowiak) of Lincoln NE, Nancy Wehrbein of Lincoln NE, and Susan Cassat (Jon) of Overland Park, KS; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday, April 12, 1-9pm, with family present 6-8pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday, April 13, 11am at First Presbyterian Church, Plattsmouth. INTERMENT: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: First Presbyterian Church, Cass County Historical Society, or to donor's favorite charity.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
I have so many happy memories of growing up in NE, close to my Aunt Flora Belle's farm. She was a wonderful aunt and woman, and will be missed by her family and friends.
Marilyn Horn
April 7, 2022
