Wehrbein, Flora Belle



July 27, 1922 - March 30, 2022



Flora Belle, age 99, of Plattsmouth NE, is survived by her children: Bill Wehrbein (Diane Walkowiak) of Lincoln NE, Nancy Wehrbein of Lincoln NE, and Susan Cassat (Jon) of Overland Park, KS; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Tuesday, April 12, 1-9pm, with family present 6-8pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday, April 13, 11am at First Presbyterian Church, Plattsmouth. INTERMENT: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: First Presbyterian Church, Cass County Historical Society, or to donor's favorite charity.



