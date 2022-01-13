Adams, Florence M.



September 17, 1934 - January 10, 2022



Preceded in death by mother Elsie Short; sister Dorothy Walker; infant son Kendall Adams; husband Kenneth L Adams; son-in-law Geoffrey Hamilton. Survived by sister Charlotte Vodicka; children: Cynthia Hamilton, Larry (Sandy) Adams, Donna Hagen, Kevin Adams, and special friend Lucy Cox; grandchildren: MSgt Erin Bonen, Adam Hamilton, Amanda Browning, Matthew Hagen, Mark Hamilton, Andrew Hagen, Jennifer Adams, Nathan Adams; and 10 great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: Friday, from 6-8pm, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Private burial Saturday morning and CELEBRATION MEMORIAL SERVICE 10:30am at Benson Baptist Church, 6317 Maple St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Benson Baptist Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.