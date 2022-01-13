Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Florence M. Adams
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Adams, Florence M.

September 17, 1934 - January 10, 2022

Preceded in death by mother Elsie Short; sister Dorothy Walker; infant son Kendall Adams; husband Kenneth L Adams; son-in-law Geoffrey Hamilton. Survived by sister Charlotte Vodicka; children: Cynthia Hamilton, Larry (Sandy) Adams, Donna Hagen, Kevin Adams, and special friend Lucy Cox; grandchildren: MSgt Erin Bonen, Adam Hamilton, Amanda Browning, Matthew Hagen, Mark Hamilton, Andrew Hagen, Jennifer Adams, Nathan Adams; and 10 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, from 6-8pm, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Private burial Saturday morning and CELEBRATION MEMORIAL SERVICE 10:30am at Benson Baptist Church, 6317 Maple St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Benson Baptist Church.

WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME

5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Benson Baptist Church
6317 Maple St, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John and Janet Bigley
Family
January 13, 2022
Sincerest sympathy on the passing of Florence. She was a vibrant, dynamic woman I was blessed to know. Prayers for her and her family
Steve Joekel
Friend
January 13, 2022
My Sympathies to the family. Florence was blessed with a lovely family. May God comfort them during the grieving process
Cora Ridpath
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results