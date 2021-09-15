Menu
Florence M. Brown
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Brown, Florence M.

September 11, 1958 - September 6, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Abraham L. Triplett Sr. Survived by mother, Mrs. Willie F. Triplett; siblings: Mrs. Carrie Erwin (Carl, Sr.), Mrs. Rosie Humber, Dr. Dorthy Evans (Carvin), Mr. Abraham Triplett Jr. (Joyce), Mr. Melvin Triplett (Roxanne), Mr. Alphonse Triplett, Dr. Johnny L. Triplett, and a host of other family and friends.

SERVICES 11AM, Sat., Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 3616 Spaulding Street, Omaha, NE 68111. VISITATION 10-11AM, Sat. Sept. 18, 2021 at church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mark Baptist Church
3616 Spaulding Street, Omaha
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So Sorry to hear of Florence's passing. I used to work with her at Immanuel. She was an amazing Nurse. Thoughts and prayers to her family.
Tonya Shanno
September 21, 2021
To the Triplett Family: My heart goes out to you all! Florence was always so kind to my parents during their illinesses. I am praying for you all. I am just so deeply saddened by this news. Love, Brenda Smith
Brenda Smith
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Know that my prayers are with you at this time
Marilynn Ashby
September 16, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Debra Chambers and Michael Bogard
Friend
September 16, 2021
May power and strength be too the family. Heaven is real and God is willing too wecome us in God's kingdom. Let all of us be convicted to search the scriptures. To my cousins with true love. Be strong and comforted in knowing the kingdom of God is a promised and prepared place for those whom want and follow God. Let all place your faith in Jesus Christ the Lord and Savior. From: Brad Clark
Brad Clark
Family
September 16, 2021
Melvin, I am sorry for the loss of your sister. You and your family have my condolences.
Linda French
September 15, 2021
