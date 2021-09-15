May power and strength be too the family. Heaven is real and God is willing too wecome us in God's kingdom. Let all of us be convicted to search the scriptures. To my cousins with true love. Be strong and comforted in knowing the kingdom of God is a promised and prepared place for those whom want and follow God. Let all place your faith in Jesus Christ the Lord and Savior. From: Brad Clark

Brad Clark Family September 16, 2021