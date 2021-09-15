Brown, Florence M.
September 11, 1958 - September 6, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Abraham L. Triplett Sr. Survived by mother, Mrs. Willie F. Triplett; siblings: Mrs. Carrie Erwin (Carl, Sr.), Mrs. Rosie Humber, Dr. Dorthy Evans (Carvin), Mr. Abraham Triplett Jr. (Joyce), Mr. Melvin Triplett (Roxanne), Mr. Alphonse Triplett, Dr. Johnny L. Triplett, and a host of other family and friends.
SERVICES 11AM, Sat., Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 3616 Spaulding Street, Omaha, NE 68111. VISITATION 10-11AM, Sat. Sept. 18, 2021 at church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2021.