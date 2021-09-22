Menu
Florence Ann "Peenie" Hoffman
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hoffman, Florence Ann "Peenie"

August 18, 1931 - September 20, 2021

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 28th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE with Omaha Nurse Honor Guard Presentation. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 29th at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Vigil
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
28
Vigil
view live broadcasts
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast", NE
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
live broadcast
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast", NE
Sep
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
