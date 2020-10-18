Wenninghoff, Florence L.



September 12, 1920 - October 15, 2020



Florence passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Wahoo, NE at the age of 100 years. She was born on Sunday, September 12, 1920 in Omaha, NE. Florence is survived by her children, Nancy (Harry) Rider, Jeannette (Brian) Kurcz and Laurie (Rob) VanAckeren; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.



VISITATION to take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5–7pm at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4002 J St., Omaha, NE. 68107. To be followed by a Vigil Service with Rosary. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL to be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Burial at St. John Cemetery



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.