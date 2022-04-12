Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Floyd M. Paulsen
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
Send Flowers
Paulsen, Floyd M.

August 10, 1936 - April 8, 2022

VISITATION: Wednesday, April 13, 5-7pm, West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, St. John Catholic Church, Creighton Campus. Interment: Resurrection. Memorials to be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Catholic Church, Creighton Campus
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.