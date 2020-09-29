Brandon, Frances Ann
January 10, 1944 - September 23, 2020
Frances Ann Brandon, lover of family, friends and laughter, died after a long battle with cancer. Born in Rockford, IL, to Glenn and Catherine Shomler, Fran was the oldest of six children and graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1962. While attending Edgewood College in Madison, WI, Fran met the love of her life, Hugh Brandon. Hugh and Fran were married on Aug. 13, 1966.
After Hugh's graduation from Chadron State College, the couple were both employed at Chadron Assumption High School. Their oldest child, Mike was born in Chadron. Hugh was hired as a teacher and coach at Hay Springs, NE, in 1972, and Fran gave birth to three more children before the family moved to Grand Island, NE. Hugh was the superintendent/principal at Grand Island Central Catholic for 12 years, and Fran taught at Westlawn Elementary for 15 years.
In 2008 the couple moved to Gretna, NE, to be closer to their children. Fran was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Hugh cared for her at home for four years. She loved genealogy, watching Friends, socializing with her many friends and volunteering at church.
Fran was welcomed into Heaven by her parents. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Hugh; and children, Mike (Kelly) Brandon, Kelly Brandon, Erin (Travis) Meismer, and Sean Brandon, all of Gretna and Omaha; siblings, Dan and Sue Shomler, Mary and Tom Thompson, Bill and Pam Shomler, Kathy and Phil Cortolano, and Liz and Scott Waller. Fran's surviving grandchildren include Hannah, Maya and Roan Brandon, Emily Brandon, Sophie and Max Epps, Rory Meismer, and Luke Brandon.
A Pprivate Service will be held Wednesday, September 30th, with a future memorial service to be scheduled when conditions allow. Flowers may be sent to St. Patrick's Church, Gretna, NE, and memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or to the Grand Island Central Catholic Development Foundation.