Frances T. Dowd
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Dowd, Frances T.

March 2, 1943 - March 10, 2021

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Frances Taylor Dowd on March 10, 2021 at the age of 78. Fran was preceded in death by her father, Charles O. Taylor; her mother, Evelyn Taylor Gunlach; and step-father, Norman F. Gunlach. She is survived by Duane, her loving husband of 56 years; their children: Kelley Curley (Greg), Matthew Dowd (Mary), and Meghan Schlattmann (Brian); ten grandchildren: Frances, Gregory and Daniel Curley, Patrick, Maggie, Kate and Timothy Dowd, Nora, Elizabeth and Evelyn Schlattmann; brother, Charles O. Taylor; and numerous loved family members.

Fran was born on March 2, 1943 in North Bend, NE to Charles O. Taylor and Evelyn (Grogan) Taylor. She attended Schuyler High School and went on to Creighton University, graduating in 1965.

Fran was very active in the Omaha community. As a founding member of the Loveland Garden Club, she was instrumental in its admittance to the Garden Club of America. She cherished her work with the Lauritzen Gardens, the Nebraska Humane Society, and various other organizations.

With her family, Fran has been a long-time parishioner at Saint Margaret Mary Church. She was deeply committed to Catholic education, including Saint Margaret Mary's School, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Creighton Preparatory School, and Creighton University. Fran loved and was supportive of the great work being done by CUES and the Jesuit Middle School of Omaha.

Fran had many dear friends who shared her love for tennis, books, bikes, gardening, needlepoint and dogs. She enjoyed attending and supporting Creighton athletics with her husband Duane and family. Granny's greatest passion was spending time with her ten grandchildren, each of whom adored her.

Fran touched many lives. Her kindness, perpetual smile, positive energy, and compassion were infectious. The babies, children, dogs, families, and friends she loved so dearly will miss her.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 16th at 10am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials can be directed to CUES, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Jesuit Academy, Lauritzen Gardens, Nebraska Children's Home Society, or Nebraska Humane Society.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
15
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will never ever forget you as a friend in Schuyler who inspired me with beauty, fire, faith and I ,too, am a gardener. I will meet you in the Big Field of Flowers one day , for certain. I send my deepest condolences to your family. Hold tightly to the memories of `sunshine´.
Jean Meyers Green
March 16, 2021
We are saddened to hear of Frans passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. May god be with each and everyone of you while you mourn the passing of your loved one Fran Thinking of you, Deb & jerry Wesch
Debra Wesch & Gerald Wesch
March 16, 2021
Conor, Patrick, Maura, & Liam
March 15, 2021
Duane and Family-my deepest sympathies. May her memory be eternal.
Craig Clawson
March 15, 2021
Duane and family. We are so sad to hear of Frans passing. She always made me feel good bring around her. Gentle, loving and caring we´re just a few of her qualities. We are in Az and will not be able to attend her funeral but know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers. Sylvia and Dean Jenkins.
Sylvia and Dean Jenkins
March 15, 2021
Dear Dowd family, I am sending you my love. As I think about Fran, I keep returning to her warmth and how comfortable I felt in your home. I spent a lot of time at your kitchen table eating leftovers, completely at ease. She holds a special place in my heart, as do you all. And I get this feeling that Fran shared her warmth without reserve. There was an abundance and I'll miss her. Much love.
Susan Batchelder Kinsky
March 15, 2021
Prayers for Mary and family.
Jenn Nymann
March 14, 2021
One of a kind! A true gift forever, Fran was and is. I’m so grateful to have been invited into her life.
Agnes Riedmann
Friend
March 14, 2021
Duane, Chuck Taylor, Kelley, Mathew, Megan, Spouses, Grandchildren & family, May happy family memories carry you through this sorrowful time in the lose of our dear friend Fran. These memories are the legacy of love that she left as a gift. I recall fond thoughts of Schuyler School Days, of laughter and fun days at parties and High School events. She had a deep Faith with the Lord then too. I hope that with the comfort of your family & friends, your hearts filled with sweet memories, and the faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ will help in this sorrowful time.
Nancy Miller & Henry Mullin
March 14, 2021
Deepest sympathies to the Dowd family. Fran was and will continue to be a light in this world. A beautiful woman, mother, wife, grandmother. I can only imagine what it was like to be her friend of many years as well. Our hearts hurt for you, she was an exceptional human. She will be a comfort in every flower that blooms and bird that visits your backyard. XO. Laura and TJ
March 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Duane and all Fran´s family. We have many fun-filled memories of our high school days at Schuyler NE. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Jerry and Sharon Smith
March 14, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the family. Fran always had such a twinkle in her eyes and from her picture, I imagine that twinkle was with her always. My mother, Clea Meyers, and my sister, Jean Meyers Green, also send their condolences as she spent many fun hours at our home in Schuyler. I will remember her with a smile in my heart.
Jan Meyers Kruger
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May your faith in God help you and your family through this difficult time
Shirley Ostrander Brichacek
March 14, 2021
Please accept my offer of condolences.
Doug Myers
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that a great lady has left us. Fran was always steady, insightful and caring. My deepest sympathy to Duane and her wonderful family. With regards, Joe
Joe Adams
March 13, 2021
Duane and family. Jan and I are so saddened to hear about your loss. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Rick and Jan Ekstrom
March 12, 2021
OMG. I am so sorry.
Agnes Riedmann
March 12, 2021
Meghan, Brian and family. I was saddened to hear of the passing of your mom. You and your family are in our prayers.
Eileen Janssen
March 12, 2021
