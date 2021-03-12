Dowd, Frances T.
March 2, 1943 - March 10, 2021
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Frances Taylor Dowd on March 10, 2021 at the age of 78. Fran was preceded in death by her father, Charles O. Taylor; her mother, Evelyn Taylor Gunlach; and step-father, Norman F. Gunlach. She is survived by Duane, her loving husband of 56 years; their children: Kelley Curley (Greg), Matthew Dowd (Mary), and Meghan Schlattmann (Brian); ten grandchildren: Frances, Gregory and Daniel Curley, Patrick, Maggie, Kate and Timothy Dowd, Nora, Elizabeth and Evelyn Schlattmann; brother, Charles O. Taylor; and numerous loved family members.
Fran was born on March 2, 1943 in North Bend, NE to Charles O. Taylor and Evelyn (Grogan) Taylor. She attended Schuyler High School and went on to Creighton University, graduating in 1965.
Fran was very active in the Omaha community. As a founding member of the Loveland Garden Club, she was instrumental in its admittance to the Garden Club of America. She cherished her work with the Lauritzen Gardens, the Nebraska Humane Society, and various other organizations.
With her family, Fran has been a long-time parishioner at Saint Margaret Mary Church. She was deeply committed to Catholic education, including Saint Margaret Mary's School, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Creighton Preparatory School, and Creighton University. Fran loved and was supportive of the great work being done by CUES and the Jesuit Middle School of Omaha.
Fran had many dear friends who shared her love for tennis, books, bikes, gardening, needlepoint and dogs. She enjoyed attending and supporting Creighton athletics with her husband Duane and family. Granny's greatest passion was spending time with her ten grandchildren, each of whom adored her.
Fran touched many lives. Her kindness, perpetual smile, positive energy, and compassion were infectious. The babies, children, dogs, families, and friends she loved so dearly will miss her.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 16th at 10am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials can be directed to CUES, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Jesuit Academy, Lauritzen Gardens, Nebraska Children's Home Society, or Nebraska Humane Society.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
