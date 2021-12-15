Mensching, Frances "Fran"
Died peacefully, December 12, 2021. She was born in Woodbine, IA, June 1928.
Preceded in death by husband, Herman "Whitey"; and son, Jeff. Survived by son, Gary (Karin), TX; son, Bear (Linda), CO; daughter, Debbie, TX; son, Scott (Cheri), IA; daughter, Lisa (Kyle), NE; and daughter, Gayla (Tom), WY; 22 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to BrightSpring Hospice foundation at 805 N. Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or http://www.brightspringhealth.com/brightspring-hospice-foundation/
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.