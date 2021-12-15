Menu
Frances "Fran" Mensching
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home
310 E. Huron St.
Missouri Valley, IA
Mensching, Frances "Fran"

Died peacefully, December 12, 2021. She was born in Woodbine, IA, June 1928.

Preceded in death by husband, Herman "Whitey"; and son, Jeff. Survived by son, Gary (Karin), TX; son, Bear (Linda), CO; daughter, Debbie, TX; son, Scott (Cheri), IA; daughter, Lisa (Kyle), NE; and daughter, Gayla (Tom), WY; 22 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to BrightSpring Hospice foundation at 805 N. Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or http://www.brightspringhealth.com/brightspring-hospice-foundation/

HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME

310 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hennessey-Aman Funeral Home
My sincere sympathy to the family. Fran was a part of my life in many ways. It was always a joy seeing her, whether it was business, flower gardening, or seeing her on the golf course, golfing 9 holes with her family! She was an amazing woman and was always good to me and my family. I will miss our visits on the porch after the flower gardening was done. May she rest in peace.
Kellie Messer
Friend
December 15, 2021
