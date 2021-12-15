My sincere sympathy to the family. Fran was a part of my life in many ways. It was always a joy seeing her, whether it was business, flower gardening, or seeing her on the golf course, golfing 9 holes with her family! She was an amazing woman and was always good to me and my family. I will miss our visits on the porch after the flower gardening was done. May she rest in peace.

Kellie Messer Friend December 15, 2021