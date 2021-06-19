Menu
Frances Joann Morris
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Morris, Frances Joann (nee Brown)

August 17, 1932 - June 17, 2021

Born in Corning, IA. to Marion and Rosanna Brown. She attended Clarkson Nursing School and beame a Registered Nurse. Joann married Floyd James Morris on May 7, 1955 and they had six daughters. Far and away, her greatest joy was spending time with he family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; grandson, Jeffrey; great granddaughter, Charlotte; brothers, Clifford, Bernard and Gerald; sisters, Lois Scott and Berneita Dunham. Joann is survived by daughters, Judy (Bill) Vieth, Patricia Morris, Terri (Randy) Park, Cathy (Todd) Clark, Mary and Amy; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Grantham and Rosanna Walker; sisters-in-law, Darlene Brown and Illah Brown; her cat, Max and many nieces and nephews. She was the rock of the family.

VISITATION: Wednesday June 23 at 5:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm. SERVICES: Thursday June 24, 11am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:30p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
23
Wake
6:30p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
24
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest Sympathy to all of the Family .Joann " Brownie " was a wonderful friend.We were in Nurses training together at Bishop Clarkson School of Nursing.
Joan"Jody" Hoffman Carver
School
July 18, 2021
Know our love & prayers are with you Teri & Randy and the entire Morris family. Hold your Mom's memories close to your heart, she has gone to be with her Heavenly Father now. May the perpetual light shine upon her!
Sue & John Pflug
June 23, 2021
