Morris, Frances Joann (nee Brown)
August 17, 1932 - June 17, 2021
Born in Corning, IA. to Marion and Rosanna Brown. She attended Clarkson Nursing School and beame a Registered Nurse. Joann married Floyd James Morris on May 7, 1955 and they had six daughters. Far and away, her greatest joy was spending time with he family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; grandson, Jeffrey; great granddaughter, Charlotte; brothers, Clifford, Bernard and Gerald; sisters, Lois Scott and Berneita Dunham. Joann is survived by daughters, Judy (Bill) Vieth, Patricia Morris, Terri (Randy) Park, Cathy (Todd) Clark, Mary and Amy; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Grantham and Rosanna Walker; sisters-in-law, Darlene Brown and Illah Brown; her cat, Max and many nieces and nephews. She was the rock of the family.
VISITATION: Wednesday June 23 at 5:30pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm. SERVICES: Thursday June 24, 11am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery.
