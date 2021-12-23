Menu
Frances Ramer Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Peterson, Frances Ramer

April 3, 1930 - December 20, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by loving husband of 70 years, Norman; and son, Tom. Survived by children, David (Virginia) and Cate (John) Folsom; daughter-in-law, Patti; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; extended family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, December 27, with VISITATION from 9-10am at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Augustana Lutheran Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to you at this most difficult time. May the precious memories of your mother comfort you all the days of your life.
Carolyn J Folsom
December 26, 2021
