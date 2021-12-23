Peterson, Frances Ramer
April 3, 1930 - December 20, 2021
Omaha. Preceded in death by loving husband of 70 years, Norman; and son, Tom. Survived by children, David (Virginia) and Cate (John) Folsom; daughter-in-law, Patti; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; extended family and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, December 27, with VISITATION from 9-10am at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Augustana Lutheran Church.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.