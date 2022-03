Our sincere condolences to the family of Frances. Our parents, Rudy and Elaine met your family many years ago at the hospital in Omaha. Our mother and grandma Wilkerson shared a hospital room. Frances and our mother corresponded regularly over the years and also meet up at the Bohemian Cafe for lunch and to visit on different occasions. Your mother made a wonderful lemon/poppyseed cake and was a kind and gracious lady. We have fond memories of her. Karen and Pat Ortmeier of Dodge, NE and Wayne and Cheryl Molacek of Howells, NE.

Wayne Molacek Friend March 23, 2021