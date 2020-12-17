Bieker, Francis Daniel LtCol USAF (Ret)
July 30, 1947 - December 16, 2020
Francis Daniel Bieker, 73, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Papillion NE after a long battle with cardiovascular disease. He was born July 30, 1947 in Hays, KS. Fran was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He served over 21 years as a Meteorologist, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He married Sheila (Wiesner) Bieker on August 2, 1969 and had 4 children and 8 grandkids. Fran was a devout Catholic who loved fishing, dancing, golfing, and spending time with his grandkids.
Preceded in death by son, Tony; parents, Daniel and Martina; brothers, Tommy, Stanley, and Stevie. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sheila; son, Wesley; daughters, Jill (Patrick) Stefanelli and Jacqueline Bieker; grandchildren: Allie, Jonathan, Jax, and Kruz Bieker and Jack, Angelo, Nick, and Jules Stefanelli; brothers, Danny (Diane), Deannie (Janice), and Kenny (JoAnn); sisters, Jeanette Bieker and Janice (Brad Sanderson) Bieker.
VISITATION: Monday, December 21, 5-7pm, with VIGIL at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 22, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E Sixth St. COMMITTAL SERVICE at Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warriors
Project.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.