Francis Daniel LtCol Usaf Bieker
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Bieker, Francis Daniel LtCol USAF (Ret)

July 30, 1947 - December 16, 2020

Francis Daniel Bieker, 73, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Papillion NE after a long battle with cardiovascular disease. He was born July 30, 1947 in Hays, KS. Fran was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He served over 21 years as a Meteorologist, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He married Sheila (Wiesner) Bieker on August 2, 1969 and had 4 children and 8 grandkids. Fran was a devout Catholic who loved fishing, dancing, golfing, and spending time with his grandkids.

Preceded in death by son, Tony; parents, Daniel and Martina; brothers, Tommy, Stanley, and Stevie. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sheila; son, Wesley; daughters, Jill (Patrick) Stefanelli and Jacqueline Bieker; grandchildren: Allie, Jonathan, Jax, and Kruz Bieker and Jack, Angelo, Nick, and Jules Stefanelli; brothers, Danny (Diane), Deannie (Janice), and Kenny (JoAnn); sisters, Jeanette Bieker and Janice (Brad Sanderson) Bieker.

VISITATION: Monday, December 21, 5-7pm, with VIGIL at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 22, 10:30am, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E Sixth St. COMMITTAL SERVICE at Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wounded Warriors Project.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Dec
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E Sixth St, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Keeping my colleague Jackie and her loved ones in thoughts and prayers.
Carrie DeKorte
Coworker
December 25, 2020
Sending out our prayers and sincere condolence to the Bieker family. He left legacy of love for family and country that will inspire even those who only knew him through the eyes of his family and friends. I hope you can take comfort in your memories as you grieve. ~The Gurule Family~
Sue Gurule
Coworker
December 23, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God cover and keep you. The Banks Family
December 22, 2020
Maria Rodriguez
December 22, 2020
You and your family are in my prayers. May God wrap you in his loving arms during this difficult time.
Amber Lopez
Coworker
December 22, 2020
May your hearts and souls find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Miriam Ubiles & Family
Coworker
December 22, 2020
"Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. I am so sorry for your loss.” Nicole & Jazmine Carter
December 22, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies to family Bieker. May the soul of your husband, father, grandfather, and brother (LTC Bieker), a true American hero, be at peace with our Heavenly Father. May warmth and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. Our most sincere condolences. - Your VA HR family.
VHA HR
Coworker
December 22, 2020
My deepest condolences. May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength.
Lisa Porter
Coworker
December 22, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear of Col Bieber´s passing. I´m so sorry for your loss! I have many fond memories of him from when we served on the IG together. He was a wonderful man and an outstanding officer. I will not forget the time we went to Palm Sunday mass in Heidelberg. I have a picture of him re-enlisting me during an IG visit to Japan. Please accept my condolences .
Duane Parker
December 21, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. I first met Fran when we served together as members of the 7th Weather Squadron in Germany. I remember him as a gentle giant--a true officer and a gentleman! I know that he will be sorely missed, and I pray the Lord blesses your family with the peace that passes all understanding.
Bob Dumont, USAF (Ret)
December 21, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy. God bless you all. See you in heaven dear brother.
Jeanette M. Bieker
December 21, 2020
I remember Fran fondly as a sincere and approachable friend and colleague during our time together in the Models Branch in the 1990s. I am very sorry to hear of his passing. My deepest sympathies to his family.
Ken Hart
December 20, 2020
Went on several trips with Fran while we served on the MAC IG team He was always the gentleman and professional. I mourn for your loss.
Johnny Kicklighter
December 20, 2020
I worked for Lt Col Bieker. He was easy to talk to, very approachable, and wanted us to enjoy our work. I went to Florida on a business trip with him and we made real progress with the unit we visited and were better able to meet their needs. I distinctly remember how hard it was to keep pace with him, not just because he was so tall and was hard to keep up with, but also intellectually. I respected him and was glad to work for him. I occasionally saw him and his wife as they regularly attended Sunday 0730 am mass at St Columbkille. They were always friendly. He left a lasting imprint at his work and on me. He will be missed.
Kay Meehan
December 20, 2020
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 20, 2020
I had the honor and privilege of serving with Fran at the AF Weather Agency, first when he was a senior leader as a Lt Col, and later when he was a civilian employee in the Models Branch when we worked together in the late 1990s. Fran was such a joy to work with, not just a true professional but also a genuinely warm and positive person. I have nothing but good memories of Fran, and am truly saddened to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences to his family.
Michael Farrar
December 20, 2020
I was privileged to work for Fran as a branch chief, when he was the Director of Operations at AFGWC. He was a true gentleman, with a fine sense of humor. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Rest well, Colonel B.
Catherine Biddulph (Major, USAF, ret)
December 20, 2020
Kasey Windhorst
December 18, 2020
We would like to send our sincere condolences and prayers.
Frank and Kathy Jones
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results