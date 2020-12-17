I worked for Lt Col Bieker. He was easy to talk to, very approachable, and wanted us to enjoy our work. I went to Florida on a business trip with him and we made real progress with the unit we visited and were better able to meet their needs. I distinctly remember how hard it was to keep pace with him, not just because he was so tall and was hard to keep up with, but also intellectually. I respected him and was glad to work for him. I occasionally saw him and his wife as they regularly attended Sunday 0730 am mass at St Columbkille. They were always friendly. He left a lasting imprint at his work and on me. He will be missed.

Kay Meehan December 20, 2020