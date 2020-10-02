Fisher, Francis D.
January 15, 1932 - September 30, 2020
Survived by wife, Carolyn; children, Jeff (Leslie), Steve (Susan), Kellie (Russ), Bob (Kris), and Teresa (Darrell); siblings, Roger (Barb), Joan, and Karen; 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Friday, Oct. 2nd, 5-7pm at the Pacific Street Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Oct. 3rd, 11am, Lutheran Church of the Masters, 2617 S. 114th St., Omaha, NE 68144.
