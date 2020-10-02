Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francis D. Fisher
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Fisher, Francis D.

January 15, 1932 - September 30, 2020

Survived by wife, Carolyn; children, Jeff (Leslie), Steve (Susan), Kellie (Russ), Bob (Kris), and Teresa (Darrell); siblings, Roger (Barb), Joan, and Karen; 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, Oct. 2nd, 5-7pm at the Pacific Street Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Oct. 3rd, 11am, Lutheran Church of the Masters, 2617 S. 114th St., Omaha, NE 68144.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oct
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.